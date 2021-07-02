Sha’Carri Richardson Was Suspended For A Positive Cannabis Test. Seriously?

Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) joins us live for an exclusive interview to discuss the positive marijuana test that’s put her Olympic future in limbo. pic.twitter.com/iVBp3zhvja— TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 2, 2021
If you’re afraid of Sha’Carri smoking the brakes off y’all, just say that, but suspending people for using marijuana—a billion-dollar industry at this point—is ridiculous. https://t.co/PVOUgKSxRI— Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) July 2, 2021
i will not be watching the olympics.— covered. (@lmakjgb) July 2, 2021
they:
- banned BLM apparel.
- banned swimming caps for afro hair.
- cut Sha’Carri Richardson for having weed in her system. not steroids. but weed. #FUCKTHEOLYMPICS
Marijuana? This is ridiculous if true. Sha’Carri Richardson deserves better. Do you have any idea all the shyt media and police looked the other way to allow Michael Phelps to keep swimming? https://t.co/wwcfdeFQiY— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) July 2, 2021
So in the last few weeks: WTA said Osaka can’t take care of her mental health, gymnastics punished Simone for being too good, Sha’Carri banned for racist marijuana laws, five BW banned for natural testosterone levels. It’s almost as if there’s a concerted anti-BW effort here.— David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) July 2, 2021