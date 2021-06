Midriffs Won On The BET Awards Red Carpet

But cut-outs weren’t the only way attendees participated in the midriff trend. With the help of her longtime stylist Jason Bolden, Taraji P Henson chose a sheer, corset dress by Versace that featured a pink-and-yellow bra-skirt set. Beneath a layer of black mesh and sequined boning, the Empire star’s taut abs quickly became her celebrity +1. For “Ungodly Hour” singer Chloe Bailey, a net-like Valentino gown exhibited not just her abs, but also everything else not covered up by the black bikini she wore underneath. Later in the evening, the elder half of Chloe x Halle changed into another see-through number, this time a draped, white Di Petsa gown