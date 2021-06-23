It’s Weirdly Sexy When Men Push Strollers With Both Hands

Perhaps all of this is why, on the off chance that I do spot a man pushing the stroller with both hands, I can’t help but admire his stroller game from afar. It seems so refreshing, earnest, and, well, caring that it definitely strolls over into “weirdly sexy” territory, and the man then appears that much more attractive. I have to say I’m a bit conflicted about feeling this way, because I don’t think we need to be so impressed with men for simply doing the least. But I just can’t help but appreciate the nurturing, committed vibe of both hands on the handle. Someone with both hands on the stroller won’t ghost you on Tinder. Someone with both hands on the stroller will cook you dinner five nights a week.