Grab The Tissues: It’s Cancer Season

After a hectic, chaotic good Gemini season, we're finally settling down into the more grounded, lawful good Cancer season. On June 20, the sun will move into the sign of the crab where it'll stay until July 22, and the vibes are about to get pretty calm, cool, and collected.
This Cancer season is bringing a complete shift in the overall astrological energy, according to Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com. "It officially marks the end of eclipse season as the sun leaves Gemini, one of the two signs in which the eclipses happen this year," she explains. "The first days of Cancer season also bring the end of Mercury retrograde, which will be a well-received change."
The conclusion of these two pretty big astrological happenings is nothing short of positive — Montúfar even says that the very beginning of Cancer season will be a magical time for making things happen because "Jupiter will be active, especially as the Sun in Cancer forms a trine with the gas giant on June 23." The lucky planet of Jupiter is currently in dreamy Pisces, so grab that manifestation journal and wish for your wildest dreams to come true. Cancer season is getting off to a pleasantly good start.
Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com, echoes these good vibes, calling Cancer season a huge energetic shift. "The sun in Cancer is much more about our feelings and what really lies in our hearts as opposed to our intellect and ideas when it was in Gemini," she explains. "Cancer is the most sensitive sign in the zodiac, and like the moon (its ruler), feelings are always shifting and changing."
The vibes of Cancer season can often be described as the very traits the sign embodies. "Known as the giver of tough love, Cancers are very protective of their hearts and energy," says Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck. "They often hide their inner emotions under their shell of armour to ensure they don’t experience heartache and pain. Although they have a rep for being extra emotional, the crab is a sentimental being."
As usual, Cancer season will have us in our feels — but this month will be more energized than usual. "During most of Cancer season, the planets that rule sex and attraction, Venus and Mars, will be in fiery, attention-grabbing Leo, where they will meet on July 13," Montúfar says. Together, the energy of these two planets in the sign of the lion point to big displays of affection within relationships, so expect to start a whirlwind romance, finally DTR, or have your partner be extra affectionate and touchy-feely with you. We've said it once, and we'll say it again — it's truly the summer of love.
Cancer also rules the home, and Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution, says that the energy of this season is best used to declutter our lives — especially emotionally. "That lamp you hate from an ex-boyfriend? Donate it," she says. "Your toxic roommate's old Brita filter? Recycle it! Marie Kondo your home’s aura. Remember that objects hold energy and you get to decide who and what is invited in your home." This next month is all about cleansing what doesn't serve us, and keeping close what makes us feel safe and secure.
And Murphy says that if you find yourself in your feels this Cancer season, appreciate and acknowledge them. "Getting in touch with your emotions is a huge part of self-honouring and it also strengthens your intuition," she says. "You have the right to express yourself. Practice being direct instead of retreating in your shell like the crab." Notice where you need to set clear boundaries and give yourself the homework of communicating that directly with those around you. Use that hard crab shell of Cancer to your advantage.
Although a little on the emotional side, this Cancer season is full of good vibes and homey, feel good energy — especially if you put honouring your feelings first. If we were to give you one smidge of advice, it would be to follow Murphy's mantra for the rest of Cancer season: Do no harm, but take no shit.