Billie Eilish’s Boyfriend Apologizes For Past Alleged Offensive Posts

Eilish came to Vorce's defence, claiming the posts were "literally made up" and admonished her fandom for thinking otherwise. "This fandom is so embarrassing sometimes like why would you go in someone's comments and say something that you literally don't even know is true," she wrote on Instagram . "Sometimes y'all are so dumb. Some of you just need to learn how to mind your business." However, his apology seems to suggest the opposite.