Bath & Body Works Just Announced Its Biggest Sale Of The Summer

Every six months, Bath & Body Works drops a huge semi-annual sale with 50-75% off the entire store. Brand loyalists and strategic shoppers alike track these scattered events and shop them hard, using the major price chops as an excuse to stock up on three-wick candles and cucumber-scented body lotion to last through the year — or at least the current season.
Heading into summer, Bath & Body Works is running its biggest sale of the season, with up to 75% off select items both in stores and online. The sale is ongoing and will extend as long as supplies last — which, knowing the historic fanfare around these semi-annual sales, probably won't be long.
Advertisement
If you're looking for shopping suggestions, we'd recommend starting with the new-in scents for summer. For something beach-y with a hint of citrus, grab the new three-wick candle in Island Margarita and pop it on your coffee table for a vacation vibe without leaving your living room. Or try the sweeter options, like Cotton Candy Clouds and Blackberry & Basil, available in jumbo body lotions and shower gels perfect for summer-izing your current shower routine. However you shop, don't drag your feet about it, because $12 USD candle sales don't happen every day, and you won't find another deal this good until we're talking PSL season.
Prices in USD.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.