Jenevieve Takes A Walk On The Whimsical Side With “Midnight Charm”

If you ask Jenevieve about the source of her success in such a short time span, she'd probably credit it to the fact that it's damn near impossible to put an exact label on the type of music that she's putting out. Just when you think you might be able to place her into one category, Jenevieve turns over a new leaf — new song "Midnight Charm" is a perfect example of that range. The new single and its accompanying visuals, premiering right here on Refinery29, speak to Jenevieve's ability to switch it up. While past songs like "Medallion" and "Baby Powder" skewed moody and slow (her "speciality"), "Midnight Charm" infuses the singer's usual plucky bass groove with whimsy, resulting in a cheery but funky moment. Its video, much like the song, is a little quirky, but that's Jenevieve in a nutshell: many different parts of a whole.