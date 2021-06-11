I Went Undercover In The Sinister World Of Meghan Markle Hate Accounts

For Johanna, two things need to happen. "First, I believe that racism needs to be acknowledged," she says. Secondly, media coverage of the couple has to subside. Charlie also advocates for acknowledgement of the racism towards and uniquely poor treatment of Meghan, although not by the fandom but by the royal family. For Charlie, it would take an apology to the Sussexes, "accountability from the royal family' and a "truce" with the UK press. Hall doesn’t believe the vitriol towards Meghan will ever subside because of the "ownership" some feel over William and Harry. "I think that if [Harry] does divorce her and comes back, he will be forgiven," she says. "I don't think that there is any way that is possible for Meghan." Those who really dislike Meghan will never believe that Harry decided to leave the royal family of his own accord.