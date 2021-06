Masterson says there's no one "right" way to apply O-Bloos. I take a pea-sized drop and use my fingers to blend it on my cheeks and across the bridge of my nose — it makes me look like I just got back from a light jog. Masterson herself makes a morning "smoothie," mixing O-Bloos with D-Bronzi, and massages that over her entire face, like a subtle rose-bronze skin tint. She also says that you can safely mix a drop with sunscreen without compromising the efficacy of your SPF — the brand tested. It's summer after all, and while we're not actually getting a sunburn , who says it's wrong to fake one?