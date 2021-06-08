Watch Simone Biles Defy Gravity & Break Another Major Record

One thing is very clear: Simone Biles is on her way to becoming a GOAT — that is, if she isn't already one. The four-time Olympic gold medalist is known not only for breaking records left and right on the gymnastics mat, but for attempting — and absolutely nailing — jaw-dropping tricks (that are being named after her).
On Sunday, Biles made history once again by becoming the first American woman to win seven national women’s all-around titles at the 2021 US Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, TX. During the competition, which comes just before the July Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Biles came in first on the vault, balance beam, and floor. Her routine was set to a song from Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift and included a "never-been-done-before" move which she called "The Biles."
Advertisement
“It’s never been done before. And it’s called, ‘The Biles.’” pic.twitter.com/5uoyYQPzWB— Lindsay Crouse (@lindsaycrouse) June 7, 2021
Even after coming in third place on the uneven bars, she still led the pack with a total score of 119.650. Biles’ teammate Jordan Chiles came in third place with a score of 114.450, while Suni Lee claimed second place with a score of 114.950. With her recent win, Biles is now the most decorated woman in the history of the World Championships, according to the Olympics.
"I feel like I did try to enjoy it because it could be one of my last championships that I'll attend," Biles told reporters after Sunday’s competition. "But it's also the road to Tokyo, and after this we have trials, so we just have to really embrace the moment."
This record comes just two weeks after Biles successfully executed the Yurchenko double pike at the 2021 U.S. Classic — and became the first woman in the history of gymnastics to do it in competition. Despite not showcasing the Yurchenko this time around, she’s expected to incorporate it somewhere in one of her many Tokyo Olympics routines. The US Olympic team trials are scheduled for June 24-27 in St. Louis, and the Tokyo Olympics begin in late July.
"We came out here, and we did what we were supposed to," Biles said, casually, as GOATs often do.