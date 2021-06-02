Miles Teller Allegedly Got “Jumped” During A Couples Trip To Hawaii

Miles Teller is working with Maui police officers after allegedly being assaulted during a recent couples trip with his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller and Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley in Hawaii.
On May 26, the War Dogs actor was vacationing with his wife and friends in Maui. However, their vacation quickly took a turn when drama ensued during a casual dinner at local eatery Monkeypod Kitchen. Miles was reportedly confronted by a man who then punched the actor in the face as he was leaving the establishment's restroom. TMZ reported that the man was Russell Nielson, the husband of the wedding planner allegedly helped put together Miles and Keleigh's 2019 beachside nuptials; Nielson reportedly confronted Miles to demand $60,000 in backpay from the lavish event.
Keleigh was quick to respond to the rumours about her husband's assault on her Instagram story, writing on Friday, May 28 that the outlet's report was "completely false." While Miles was in fact punched in the face at Monkeypod Kitchen, Keleigh claimed that he was attacked by two men at the restaurant and that they had no idea who the men that attacked him were. Miles later doubled down the story when it was brought up as a joke by SiriusXM host Pat McAfee on Twitter.
I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud— Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) May 29, 2021
"I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom," Miles tweeted the radio personality over the weekend. "Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud."
There's no word on the exact identity of Miles' attacker as of yet, but an official statement from Maui PD confirmed that the random assault did take place at the restaurant.
"On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at about 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a West Maui restaurant involving a male victim and one responsible party," reads the statement. "No further information is available at this time."