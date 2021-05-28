Shine Bright Like A Deal-Savvy Diamond: Fenty Beauty’s On Sale For Up To 50% Off

Fenty fam, assemble! Rihanna's cult-favourite beauty brand is hosting one very big deal. Starting now and lasting all the way through the 31st, a stacked selection of Fenty Beauty products are all the way up to 50% off.
There's no code required to take advantage of the super sale that touches everything from glowy AF body highlighters to glossy lip balms and beyond — that is, while the coveted glam is still in stock. (Sadly, Fenty Skin is excluded from the promo.) To save you some precious bargain-bagging time, we put down the best Fenty Beauty sale finds to help you shine bright like a deal-savvy diamond this summer.
Prices in USD.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.