I’m a huge believer in colour theory. I have a lot of colour theory books and I’m constantly looking for inspiration there. For a while I was just doing pairing colours blindly, but one day I just hit a wall. When you’re a creative or a content creator, there are only so many ways you can do the same thing. I started to realize that I was not excited about the creative I was doing at all, then I remembered how much I enjoyed my art classes in school and how little I use them now. One thing that really stuck with me was that my sculpture professor was a huge colour theorist; he talked about it every class. I went back to my curriculum and bought a few books he had made us read in school. Sometimes it works; there are definitely times where I’m like, Who let me out of the house looking like this? But learning those lessons is the only way you can grow.