Glossier’s New Ultralip Is Balm, Gloss, & Lipstick All In One

I can count on one hand the number of times in the last year I've worn lipstick — which, as a beauty person, is pretty out of the ordinary for me. But now, with face masks slowly (and safely) coming off, 2021 is poised to be a big comeback year for the makeup favourite. And, just in time, Glossier is here to help reacclimate our lower faces with its latest launch: Ultralip — a tinted lip balm meets lipgloss meets lipstick hybrid.
To break it down in greater detail, Glossier's Ultralip packs all the hydration of the brand's cult-favourite Balm Dot Com with the sheen of its Lip Gloss and the tint of its matte Generation G lipsticks. (Glossier! Did! That!) The $20 product comes in nine covetable shades ranging from Portrait (a kissable pink) to Trench (a caramel beige and my favourite of the bunch) and Lucite (an almost-clear shade with a rosy tint). Each of the new lip creations comes encased in Glossier's sleek pink packaging that, per usual, begs to be broadcasted on the Gram.
As someone who loves lipstick but hates effort, Ultralip speaks my language: it feels great on, doesn't require a mirror to apply, and looks mad cute. Ahead, take a peek at all nine shades.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
