Glossier’s New Ultralip Is Balm, Gloss, & Lipstick All In One

To break it down in greater detail, Glossier's Ultralip packs all the hydration of the brand's cult-favourite Balm Dot Com with the sheen of its Lip Gloss and the tint of its matte Generation G lipsticks. (Glossier! Did! That!) The $20 product comes in nine covetable shades ranging from Portrait (a kissable pink) to Trench (a caramel beige and my favourite of the bunch) and Lucite (an almost-clear shade with a rosy tint). Each of the new lip creations comes encased in Glossier's sleek pink packaging that, per usual, begs to be broadcasted on the Gram.