Henry Cavill Tells Fans It’s “Time To Stop” Obsessing Over His Love Life

In April 2021, Cavill logged in to Instagram to debut his relationship with Natalie Viscuso by way of a candid photo of the couple playing chess. The actor didn’t give much information about how or when they got together —his caption simply said “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess.” — but some digging hints that the pair may have first met when her company Legendary Entertainment produced Man of Stee l in 2013 and possibly reconnected when it worked on Enola Holmes seven years later..