Laverne Cox Is Here To Save The E! Red Carpet

Cox's new job comes just days after her predecessor Giuliana Rancic stepped down from her longtime position as E!'s red carpet host earlier this month. Rancic famously worked on E!'s red carpets for 20 years, and her exit is timed to a secret new deal with NBCUniversal where she'll be "producing and bringing stories to life." No word yet on what she'll be doing with NBCUniversal — are we thinking another reality show à la Giuliana and Bill ? — but it must be huge if it meant vacating one of the most steady gigs in Hollywood.