Is Kim Kardashian Involved In A Bit Of An Art Heist?

The documents noted that the statue, which depicts the lower half of a human figure, was examined by an archaeologist from Italy’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage after it was seized in 2016. He concluded that not only is the statue real and of the early to mid-Roman Empire period, but he also believes that since it appears to be the same statue photographed and flagged by Italy’s Carabinieri police in March 2011 at an art fair in the Netherlands, it was likely “looted, smuggled and illegally exported from Italy."