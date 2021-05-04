Katie Holmes Wore A Knit Dress With Spring’s Biggest Shoe Trend

On Monday, Katie Holmes was spotted running (literally) through New York City while filming a scene for her upcoming movie, The Watergate Girl. While the outfit — an orange-and-black knit dress from Chloé — was likely selected by the film's costume designer, it looked pulled from the actress’ closet, especially when it came to her footwear: a pair of Gucci loafers. Adding a trend-forward spin on the look, Holmes wore the shoes with a pair of crew socks, a popular style hack among the fashion crowd.
The socks-with-loafers trend became popular (again) in fall of 2019, when Fashion Month's street style stars began adorning their platform and lug-soled loafers with sporty and patterned socks, alike. Since, the look has become a fashion staple, popping up regularly on Instagram and TikTok. In fact, Holmes isn’t even the only celebrity to wear the socks-with-loafers duo this week: A day earlier, fellow actress and street style star Chloë Sevigny was also spotted wearing socks with loafers, styling hers with a royal blue sweat short set and a navy blue blazer.
Advertisement
Further solidifying her role on our spring style mood board, Holmes was seen wearing another favourite shoe style on Monday: UGG boots. Off-set, the actress appeared in a pair of the SoCal brand’s Mini Bailey Button II boots in chestnut, which she paired with a black, midi-length skirt and a flowy, floral blouse.
Suffice to say, after running on set in Gucci loafers all day — no matter how comfy the accompanying socks are — the only remedy is a pair of UGGs. Good thing they’re in style again.