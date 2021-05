Katie Holmes Wore A Knit Dress With Spring’s Biggest Shoe Trend

On Monday, Katie Holmes was spotted running (literally) through New York City while filming a scene for her upcoming movie, The Watergate Girl. While the outfit — an orange-and-black knit dress from Chloé — was likely selected by the film's costume designer, it looked pulled from the actress’ closet, especially when it came to her footwear: a pair of Gucci loafers. Adding a trend-forward spin on the look, Holmes wore the shoes with a pair of crew socks, a popular style hack among the fashion crowd