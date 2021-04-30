Elliot Page Says His Oprah Interview Isn’t For Him, It’s For His Community

Page opened up about many things in the interview, including his depression and anxiety before transition and what it's like to be able to be his authentic self. While his own story is an important part of the interview, Page clarifies that the reason he felt it was “imperative” to sit down with Oprah was about more than just his personal journey. "I wanted to talk about it for a couple of reasons," Page says of the decision to talk openly about his top surgery. "I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life. And I want people to know that not only has it been life-changing for me, I do believe it is life-saving and it's the case for so many people."