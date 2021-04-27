While it’s true that attachments can be a fast track to sorrow, they’re also part of the human condition. We are creatures of habit and even the most ascetic amongst us will find themselves checking a nearby fire escape for the cat that lives there and flushing with pleasure when the familiar fuzzy face appears, languidly interested in her observer. Attachments are also, apparently, fast tracks to pleasure, to chemistry between good friends and the familiar scent of someone you loved once and still do. Under the full moon in Scorpio, we’re invited to locate the many attachments we are capable of, from the most dramatic to the mundane and routine. We’re encouraged to observe the many faces of those attachments, how they serve us when we enjoy them and how they teach about the life cycles of all things when we no longer can. A cherry tree is a feast for the eyes in April, but the fruit that follows the fall of her blossoms is a feast worthy of that loss.

