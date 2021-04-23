After Chauvin’s Guilty Verdict, Many Felt Something Like Relief. But What Comes Next?

This is why it’s essential for people — especially white allies — to understand that this singular instance of accountability can’t be viewed as proof of enduring change. There is still so much work to be done. “I think maybe there are some white folks who are using this word ‘relief’ because they’re glad their city’s not burning,” DeGeare adds. “For others, they’re using relief as an excitement term. They’re on Facebook, which I try to stay away from, saying, ‘Yes, this [verdict] is amazing news!’ But it’s more like, ‘Oh, you want to be off the hook because you’ve found it uncomfortable to talk about race for the past year.’” In other words, it would be dangerous to feel nothing but relief right now, because that would mean closing the door on a conversation and a fight for racial justice that must be ongoing.