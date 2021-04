After Chauvin’s Guilty Verdict, Many Felt Something Like Relief. But What Comes Next?

It wasn’t until later, after she tucked her kids into bed, that Singh learned that about 20 minutes before the guilty verdict was announced, Ma’Khia Bryant , a 16-year-old, was fatally shot by police in Ohio. “I didn’t allow myself to really think about what another shooting would mean until the next day,” she says. “I’m trying to only allow myself to think about things like that at certain times. Having a son who’s about to go out into the world is having a real impact on me... I don’t know when a police officer is going to drive by, and what they may do or think, or if they’ll perceive my son as a threat. That’s just not healthy. I was just thinking about how traumatic that is, constantly living in fear for your children.”