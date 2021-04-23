Can We Start Calling This Gucci Handbag “The Harry” Yet?

For its latest star-studded campaign, Gucci gathered the likes of Diane Keaton, Dakota Johnson, Serena Williams, and, yes, frequent collaborator Harry Styles for a Guccified version of James Corden’s The Late Late Show. On this fictional television segment, though, the guests didn't promote their latest films, athletic wins, or music accomplishments. Rather, the hot seat was occupied by Gucci’s most beloved handbag styles, from the Marmont to the Dionysus. Of course, Styles had our favorite one.
For his appearance, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer wore a fluffy fur coat with an untied pussy-bow blouse, ‘70s-style wide-leg jeans, and an impressive lineup of cocktail rings. Strewn across his shoulder was his go-to black Jackie bag, a style that was first introduced by the brand in the ‘60s before being reissued by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele in his fall ‘20 collection. The bag, named after First Lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis, has, of late, become a staple in Styles’ wardrobe.
Styles first took a liking to the Jackie bag in February 2020, when he was spotted outside of BBC Studios in London with one worn over his shoulder. With it, he wore a teal, embroidered jacket from Bode, black Vans, chestnut-colored corduroy pants, and his signature pearls. Later that year, in October, he was spotted in Los Angeles in that same jacket again, but this time, he took the look a step further, pairing the lightweight outerwear with a matching teal Jackie bag.
This latest look only proves what we already knew: Styles is a bag man. It’s too bad that the Jackie bag is already named after a style icon, or, like his Éliou necklace, we’d be calling it the Harry bag in no time.