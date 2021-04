Next, Bieber followed up with one of the more expensive items in her routine, the Biba Los Angeles Plant Stem Cell Peptide Serum . "I think it's one of the best things you can put on your skin,” she said, massaging and patting the serum into her face. Bieber followed up with the brand's Cream Barrier moisturizer while her skin was still a bit damp. "Find yourself a moisturizer that helps you look like a glazed donut at the end of the day," she said. (The Biba products retail for $85 USD and $95 USD, respectively.) Then, because the model has drier skin, she tops the moisturizer with Furtuna Skin Due Alberi Biphase Moisturizing Oil , the priciest product in her arsenal at $128 USD.