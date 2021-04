One of the many perks of my job is getting early-access to products — and sometimes, hush-hush drops will arrive in unmarked lab sample tubes. (It may not be IG-friendly, but I love feeling like I’m in on a secret.) You couldn’t tell from the plain exterior, but the lotion inside was velvety AF — and pink! (This is from botanical ingredients.) However, I was pleasantly surprised to see that it blended in seamlessly on my olive skin with no trace of a dreaded white cast . It was also super hydrating without feeling greasy at all. As someone with an oily complexion, I sometimes struggle with finding sunscreens that won’t break me out . After a week of testing it in various conditions — out and about with my dog, on the (socially distanced) ski slopes in Vermont — it had yet to cause any problems. It absorbed readily, left a fresh-faced finish, and even wore well under makeup. There was no noticeable fragrance either, and it didn’t irritate my sensitive skin.