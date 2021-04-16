Chrissy Teigen Is Done Silencing Herself, Returns To Twitter

Less than a month after Chrissy Teigen announced she was quitting Twitter, the model and TV personality has returned. On March 24, Teigen broke the news that she was planning to leave Twitter for good, citing mental health reasons. However, she decided on April 16 that she was done "silencing herself" by leaving the app.
“Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol” Teigen tweeted. “I choose to take the bad with the good!!”
Advertisement
Fans let her know that she had been sorely missed, and asked her what she’s been up to. “I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles,” Teigen replied.
Three weeks ago, Teigen — whose humour and outspoken nature on the platform garnered her a huge following of 13.7 million — shared that the social media platform was serving her “negatively.”
“Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends,” she wrote. “But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”
Chrissy Teigen had just quit Twitter pic.twitter.com/MPxqLQmi5M— Peter Hoskins (@PeterHoskinsTV) March 25, 2021
The 35-year-old was one of Twitter’s most famous users over the last decade (she was even one of the very few to be followed by President Biden earlier this year). She gained attention for openly talking about politics and criticizing the former President (famously calling Trump a “pussy ass bitch”), as well as sharing her and her husband John Legend’s pain after losing a child due to pregnancy complications in October 2020. While her unapologetic nature earned her much praise, it also led to a lot of negativity. As a result of the backlash, she had taken a few Twitter breaks over the years, but had never left completely.
Advertisement
“My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me," she explained during her Twitter exit. "I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not. My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!."
"I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them," she continued. "I’ve learned an incredible amount here, God I have said fucked up shit and killed myself over it as much as you killed me. But one thing I haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity. I’m just a sensitive shit, okay!? I don’t wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you,' she wrote, adding a heart emoji.
It's good to have her back: A Twitter without Chrissy Teigen isn’t the kind of Twitter I want to tweet in.