Chrissy Teigen Is Done Silencing Herself, Returns To Twitter

"I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them," she continued. "I’ve learned an incredible amount here, God I have said fucked up shit and killed myself over it as much as you killed me. But one thing I haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity. I’m just a sensitive shit, okay!? I don’t wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you,' she wrote, adding a heart emoji.