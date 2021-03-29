I Have Questions About…People Hating On Lil Nas X’s Hell-Raising “Montero”

This video is so good. I already got @pneumismatist to translate the Greek on the Tree for me, it's ""Then after their nature was cut in two, each yearned for the (other) half". from Plato's Symposium https://t.co/G2iAmRTnG2— Lamhfada (@Lamhfada) March 27, 2021
Great song, great video, super queer and educational! https://t.co/kRE0fWL8L3
there was no system involved. i made the decision to create the music video. i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job. https://t.co/SzjjYe2tf4— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 27, 2021
there is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop. me sliding down a cgi pole isn’t what’s destroying society. https://t.co/H21SMVnfNQ— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 26, 2021
y’all saying a gay nigga twerking on a cgi satan is the end of times like slavery and the holocaust didn’t happen— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 27, 2021