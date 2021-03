Britney Spears Just Requested A New Conservator To Permanently Replace Her Father

According to documents provided to People, the petition mentions that Britney "reserves the right to petition for the termination of this conservatorship,” a claim that her father also made just weeks ago. Technically, it's up to Britney to determine whether or not she still wants to be under the control of a conservatorship, but the current issue is more so about who gets to make the power moves in said legal agreement. As of now, it looks like Britney still wants someone to help take care of her big decisions, but if she ever changes her mind, she's allowed to pursue the legal procedures to become financially independent again.