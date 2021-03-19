Charli XCX’s Alone Together Has The Makings Of A Cult Classic Music Doc

She then posts a Twitter update: "here the first instrumental from the first song I've been working on for the album. I'll share a version with my vocal/topline ideas on my insta live." The scene cuts to a handful of different Angels immediately playing the song they just helped bring to life, giving them a rare feeling of connection. "It's just so fun to be alone in your room and put your headphones in and listen to the new stuff and just dance, and like forget about it for three minutes," says one fan. "The fact that everyone as a community can listen to this online at the same time, it's like you get to be there with everyone else," adds @nxtlvlarchi.