The Internet Has Questions About DaBaby’s U.S. Supreme Court Judge Grammy Dancers

Grammy Awards newbie DaBaby just made his debut at the most important show in music, and true to form, he showed up and showed out. But the artistic direction of his first performance on the Grammys stage has even people who love his chart topping hit "Rockstar" wondering what the hell was going on.
DaBaby hit the stage to perform "Rockstar," but he took the interpretation of the rap-rock song in a different direction than he has in the past. He was joined onstage by Roddy Rich and R&B singer Anthony Hamilton, but also by an unusual group of backup singers and dancers dressed like... U.S. Supreme Court justices? It may have made sense to the Grammy nominee, but da fans are still trying to wrap their heads around the unique performance.
Why Da Baby got the US Supreme Court singing chorus? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/2XY7KIhevu— T.J. (@TJsBizniz) March 15, 2021
DaBaby got the Supreme Court justices performing in the back, iconic #Grammys pic.twitter.com/8bvvOPO5R4— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 15, 2021
Anthony Hamilton and an Anglo-Saxon choir? Oh, DaBaby got a BUDGET budget. #GRAMMYs— Bossip (@Bossip) March 15, 2021
Da Baby got Ariana Grande on violin and Supreme Court Justices on background vocals. Icon. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/0cVLjAZ19W— Mark S. Luckie (@marksluckie) March 15, 2021
It's the very first time that DaBaby has performed at the Grammys, so maybe it makes sense for him to go all out — even if the internet doesn't quite get where he was going with the performance.
Given the many Grammy nominations the Charlotte rapper received ahead of this year's show, it's likely that DaBaby will be invited back for more performances in years to come. He's a hot ticket in the rap categories, earning nods for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance (which was won by Megan thee Stallion), and he's also up for Record of the Year.