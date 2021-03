The Internet Has Questions About DaBaby’s U.S. Supreme Court Judge Grammy Dancers

DaBaby hit the stage to perform "Rockstar," but he took the interpretation of the rap-rock song in a different direction than he has in the past. He was joined onstage by Roddy Rich and R&B singer Anthony Hamilton, but also by an unusual group of backup singers and dancers dressed like... U.S. Supreme Court justices ? It may have made sense to the Grammy nominee, but da fans are still trying to wrap their heads around the unique performance.