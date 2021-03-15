At This Year’s Grammys, Lizzo Bravely Gave Us Our Bleeped Moment

Lizzo wasn't even up for an award at tonight's Grammy Awards, but the singer still managed to steal the show. The three-time Grammy winner took to the 2021 ceremony's outside stage to present the award for Best New Artist. At last year's Grammys, Lizzo made a big sweep, winning Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Truth Hurts," Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Jerome," and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe). This year, she left her mark in a new way.
Lizzo was understandably excited to present a Grammy this year, even belting a bar from her song "Cuz I Love You" as soon as she approached the mic: Not only did she look like a beautiful pearlescent mermaid princess, but her friend and fellow Houston-ite Megan Thee Stallion was in the audience and up for the Best New Artist honor.
Advertisement
However, Lizzo got so excited that she exclaimed, "BITCH I'm back," and immediately apologized and covered her mouth in (surprised? pre-meditated?) shock. She giggled through the rest of her lines, Meghan must've been laughing too, because Lizzo chided her for egging her on.
If that wasn't charming enough, when it was time to announce the winner, Lizzo's long nails prevented her from opening the envelope, so it took her a few tries before announcing — you guessed it — Meghan's name as the winner. The rapper approached the stage in absolute shock as her friend ushered her to the mic to give her acceptance speech.
Fans online pretty unanimously agreed it was a great way to kick off music's biggest night. A bitchin' good time, if you will.
Lmao Lizzo cursing on national tv #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/6ToqEFfaGD— edith (@feelubreathe) March 15, 2021
Lizzo trying to open the envelope #GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/a12tX9ax7h— Tedros Adhanom de Shortinho (@Poxawallace) March 15, 2021
Walking back into work on Monday morning. #GRAMMYs #lizzo pic.twitter.com/EGwArQFeFL— Joey Webster (@jwebster83) March 15, 2021
Lizzo just got one past the FCC 😂 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/CIZQkGSeT7— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 15, 2021
Lizzo after she left the stage because she knew she messed up 😭❤️ #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/sP8aDaZ8nD— Dylan @ Wear A Mask + BLM (@GamerDylan121) March 15, 2021