The New Moon In Pisces Means Lots Of New Opportunities For Hookups

Spring has (almost) sprung. And March's new moon in dreamy Pisces on March 13 signals a time of new beginnings. As we inch toward the Spring Equinox and away from the dreaded winter, this luminary is ushering in the first wave of fresh springtime vibrations — and astrologers are excited about it.
"This month’s new moon in Pisces is a big dose of compassion, dreamy, and positive energy," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com. "What astrologers are loving about this lunation is that it happens on the exact day of the Venus-Neptune conjunction, which is one of the most positive combinations for love and romance, as well as creativity in general." But Montúfar says that this moon can bring a renewed energy to any kind of bond we have with others — not just romantic ones.
Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com says that during a Pisces new moon, "dreams can awaken and we can be led to follow the magic of our heart." Our sensitivity, compassion, and perception will be heightened. "Now is the time to try and express the positive qualities of Pisces, which include creativity, visualization, expressing intuition, and accepting things that are less than perfect — including people in your life," Hale says. She suggests taking a leap of faith during this moon; Pisces is a mutable sign, which means its energy is always shifting, so it's a good time to make your own changes.
Although new moons are known for ushering in fresh beginnings, Montúfar says that this moon comes with the opportunity to end something. "It's the last new moon of the astrological year," she says, and "in about a week, we'll be welcoming Aries season and the Spring Equinox." Because the moon, sun, Venus, and Neptune are connecting with Pluto in Capricorn, Montúfar says that "this moon can open our hearts to the idea of purging something that no longer serves us, so we can attract something more positive into our lives."
Lisa Stardust, an astrologer based in New York City, says that the alignment of these planets marks a time of personal growth as well as embracing our dreams, but it's not going to be a piece of cake. "As we shed the past and move towards our new visions, we may feel anxious or emotional. After all, growth is hard," she says. "Let go of the past now to walk the path that you’re meant to."
And of course, letting go of something that's not working in your life is a surefire way to create space for something new. "The fact that Venus is in her sign of exultation [Pisces] makes the energy ideal for manifesting great things in our lives," Montúfar says. "This makes the days surrounding this new moon the best time to start something new, or at least renew our connection to our spirituality." Use this energy to try out the 369 manifestation method or work in a daily tarot card pull into your morning routine. Even if you think the spiritual world is a little woo-woo, trying something out of the ordinary with an open mind can't hurt.
Stardust says that the days surrounding the new moon in Pisces are a wonderful time for love. But, fair warning: "The only caveat is that Neptune will put the blinders on our eyes and hold us back from seeing the reality of a situation," she says. "Self-deception is the most popular kind of devotion. Being honest with ourselves will be hard to do at this moment in time." Her word of advice? Be gentle with yourself and others — and let the energy of the Pisces new moon carry you out of the cold.