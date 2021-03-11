Products aside, the most beautiful part of Chloe and Halle's bond is the way they uplift one another. "I think Halle is so stunning and effortless — she never really has to try," Chloe says of her younger sibling. "Her approach to beauty has taught me that less is more, even though I love a good face beat." Halle says that her older sister, who she calls a "beauty guru at heart," reminds her of the importance of self-care. "Ever since we were younger, I've always seen Chloe put effort into taking care of herself, and that has always inspired me to put that time into caring for myself," she says.