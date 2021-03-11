Lately, a scroll through Instagram can make you feel like it's Chloe and Halle Bailey's world, and we're just living in it — which doesn't sound too bad at all. The duo known professionally as Chloe x Halle has been on a roll lately, delivering stunning music videos, working on new projects and movies, keeping us thoroughly entertained with their Tea Time Instagram lives, and becoming beauty ambassadors for the first time.
Yesterday, Neutrogena named Chloe and Halle as its newest faces, making them the first-ever sister spokespeople for the brand. The gig is their first foray into the beauty world and a fitting one, at that: Chloe says that she grew up sharing Neutrogena products with her sister, who is younger by two years. "Now we get to say we're a part of a brand we've always used growing up, and I'm so happy that we can do it together," Chloe tells Refinery29 via Zoom.
Chloe and Halle's first assignment as beauty ambassadors supports the new U.S. launches from Neutrogena's Invisible Daily Defense Sunscreen line, including a serum with SPF 60+, SPF 50 face mist, and SPF 30 and SPF 60+ facial lotions. "Having a sunscreen that blends in with our skin, doesn't show a white cast, and is invisible is really important to us as Black women," Halle says.
The sisters' shared love of Neutrogena goes beyond its more recent products. Halle, who admits she neglected her skin at the beginning of the pandemic, has been following an intentional regimen to fight breakouts. "I have been diving into my skin care, especially after releasing our album and performing a lot," she says. "My skin is very oily and I have acne, so I live by the Stubborn Acne Treatment to make sure it stays on point." In an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip of their new campaign, Chloe revealed that the Neutrogena Skin Balancing Cleansing Cloths are her current go-to.
Even though most of their work requires time in front of cameras, Chloe x Halle's new role is anything but superficial — it goes back to their upbringing and relationship as sisters. "I am so grateful for our family because we were raised to love the skin we're in," Chloe says of how this new partnership aligns perfectly with their overall mission to empower women to be their best selves. "I'm honoured to be able to show how this brand can serve and be inclusive to everyone and all skin tones, and to show that taking care of yourself can be fun."
Though the sisters are currently spending time apart while working on individual projects, they say that finding time to bond over beauty — in person and virtually — strengthens their relationship. "When we're together, we always like to do spa days and make those beauty routines a fun thing," Chloe says.
Products aside, the most beautiful part of Chloe and Halle's bond is the way they uplift one another. "I think Halle is so stunning and effortless — she never really has to try," Chloe says of her younger sibling. "Her approach to beauty has taught me that less is more, even though I love a good face beat." Halle says that her older sister, who she calls a "beauty guru at heart," reminds her of the importance of self-care. "Ever since we were younger, I've always seen Chloe put effort into taking care of herself, and that has always inspired me to put that time into caring for myself," she says.
Through their various projects, it's clear that Chloe and Halle's love and admiration for each other comes from a genuine place — as does their enthusiasm for working with Neutrogena, a brand they've both appreciated for so long. "I'm happy we're part of a brand that aligns with our values and what we believe in," Chloe says. "Beauty is really about loving who you are inside and spreading that outwards."
