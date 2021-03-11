Meghan Markle’s Friend Defends Her Shocking Claims: “A Wall Was Built Around Her”

In the aftermath of Prince Harry and Megan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Royal Family has chosen to stay largely quiet about the topics discussed on national television. But the Firm's silence is being met with further discussion of Meghan's claims of endangerment and isolation by someone who was by her side the whole time.
Janina Gavankar, a close friend of the duchess who eagle-eyed royal fans might have spotted at the A-list wedding in 2018, made an appearance on British talk show This Morning with an insider's take on the interview. Having been close with Meghan for almost 20 years, Gavankar told the TV hosts that the disturbing events disclosed in the tell-all special absolutely happened — what's more, there's evidence to prove that Meghan is telling the truth.
"We watched as a wall was built around her," Janina said of Meghan's close circle of friends. "[Meghan] was very isolated – and even though that wasn't her choice, she was being completely slaughtered for it."
"I don't know who knew [what Meghan was going through]," she added. "I know that the family and the staff knew," she added.
The This Morning interview also included a discussion of the coincidental new accusations of bullying from former royal aides who had served under Meghan, conveniently exposed just days before the CBS sit down aired. According to Gavankar, the people involved were engaged in "gross misconduct," a fact that she says can be backed up with evidence.
"I have known [Meghan] for 17 years, and I have seen the way she regards the people around her and the people she works with, and I can say she is not a bully," Gavankar explained. "But I can also say that I am personally glad people are doing their due diligence because I also know why someone had to leave, and it was for gross misconduct."
'The truth will come out," she continued. "There are plenty of emails and texts about that. I'm not going to get into the details of it. I don't feel like that's my place. I'm just happy that it's actually being looked into because the truth really does set you free."
Gavankar is one of Meghan's many friends to speak up on her behalf in light of the recent firestorm surrounding her and Harry's interview. Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams lashed out against the palace for "promoting and amplifying accusations of bullying." Meghan's makeup artist Daniel Martin extolled her virtues through a thoughtful quote. Even the other Queen is sending her love; Beyoncé herself praised the duchess for her "courage and leadership" on her official website.
At the end of the day, the most important thing to Gavankar and Meghan's circle is her well-being. Now that the former royal has finally been able to share her side of the story, Gavankar believes that the only good things are ahead for the Sussexes because they can finally live their lives the way that they have always wanted to — on their own terms.