Garnier Is Officially Leaping Bunny-Certified

For Garnier, a global L'Oréal brand, earning a Leaping Bunny designation required careful inspection across its more than 500 international suppliers, who source more than 3,000 ingredients from around the world — which is to say, it was a process. "It has taken many months," explained Michelle Thew, CEO of Cruelty Free International, in a recent press release. "But Garnier have diligently reviewed every supplier and source and we are completely confident with the results."