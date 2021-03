Will Meghan & Harry Break Even More Traditions With Their Second Child?

Traditionally, the sex of a royal baby is not only not announced to the public until the birth, but also a secret kept from the parents themselves. This is just one of slew of rules and customs the British monarchy has reserved for its babies. Others include giving birth at home, not allowing fathers in the delivery room, putting the birth announcement on a fancy easel outside the palace, and posing for a photo-op after leaving the hospital (something that Markle claimed she wasn't asked to do). While in some circles, sharing the sex of your child with Oprah at your home is pretty much the equivalent to framing your birth announcement on a gilded easel, it's safe to say that in every respect, the couple are planning to do their own thing.