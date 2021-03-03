Part of what Choi has sat with over the last year — through writing Yolk, experiencing her mother’s illness, and enduring the enforced slow-down of the pandemic — was how to process grief without shame; how to distinguish between emotions to get to some sort of larger sense of truth and awareness. Choi credited her work in 12-Step programs and therapy for helping her to get to a better place with it all, and being able to talk about things like having had an eating disorder without shame. “What happens by talking about it a lot is that while I’m not necessarily embarrassed by talking about having bulimia or having really bulimic- or anorexic-thinking, even though I no longer do that to my body, I think that you will think this is my attempt at being interesting. And I feel that way about illness too, that you think I”m showing off,” she said. “But what actually talking about it has given me is evidence that I can’t be showing off because human suffering is so ubiquitous.”

