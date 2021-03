Clubhouse Conspiracy: How The Popular App Became A Haven For Anti-Vaxxers

These discussions are not simple exchanges of information, though. Things often get heated, and Lutz is one of the platform's many impassioned users — something that immediately became clear when he spoke with me recently via Instagram about his experience in Clubhouse's medical chat rooms.In our first few exchanges, Lutz was careful to say that he was not an outright anti-vaxxer, nor would he ever explicitly tell someone not to get the coronavirus vaccine. But Lutzwho calls himself a "science communicator," though perhaps is better known as a rather prolific music video director — also described himself as “pro-herbs,” and was more than happy to send me a PDF of studies he’d found showing the effectiveness of herbal remedies in treating and combating the symptoms of COVID-19. Her also told me, via Instagram: “For doctors to have this information and not act upon it is negligence!”