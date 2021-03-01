Why Is Jodie Foster Thanking Football Man Aaron Rogers During Her Golden Globes Speech?

The 2021 Zoom Golden Globes was just as messy as we all expected. It was hard to focus on what was going on because of the sheer number of confusing glitches and background action happening in the homes of Hollywood's finest. It got weird.
Case in point: If you weren't distracted by Jodie Foster's cute dog Ziggy during her Golden Globes acceptance speech, then you likely were by her casual inclusion of Sports Man Aaron Rodgers among her list of thank yous.
No, football quarterback Rodgers didn't leverage his tangential Bachelorette fame to land himself a part in Foster's legal drama The Mauritanian, for which she won the award for Best Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture.
It probably has to do with the fact that not only is Foster a huge self-proclaimed Green Bay Packers fan, but her Mauritanian co-star, Shailene Woodley, who she also thanked in her speech, is engaged to Rodgers. After rumours circulated that the two were an item, Woodley revealed during her February 22 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she and Rodgers — who she called a "wonderful, incredible human being" — have been engaged "for a while."
Those who had been paying attention would have likely seen Foster's shoutout coming. A few weeks ago, Rodgers not only dropped that he was engaged during his acceptance speech for his third NFL MVP award, but also thanked Foster directly. The actress couldn't hold in her excitement about it during a February 19 interview with Jimmy Kimmel. "You see he said 'my team,' even though he said 'off the field': that makes me a Green Bay Packer!" she said proudly. "It does mean I'm part of the team."
She said that she didn't know him personally (sure, Jodie) but that "he must know I'm his biggest fan." Kimmel then asked her if she'd name him in her acceptance speech if she were to win a Golden Globe. "Absolutely," she replied.
Despite the clues that Woodley could have been the link between Foster and Rodgers, it wasn't the most obvious conclusion. The actress and her shiny new ring admitted that they're an unlikely couple — Woodley has never seen or been to a football game, after all. "Like I never thought as a little girl, 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm going to marry someone who throws balls, yeah!' But he's really just so good at it," she told Fallon. However, she made it clear that his storied career wasn't her main selling point. "I don't know him as a football guy," she continued. "I know him as like the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy! That's the dude I know. He just happens to be very good at sports."
She did mention that she and her labrador retriever are both very happy to be marrying a man who "throws balls for a living" — Foster and Ziggy likely thrilled as well.