Demi Lovato Just Low-Key Flashed Her Nipple Piercing

Demi Lovato is one of those artists who is constantly pushing the boundaries with her look. Recently, the "Confident" singer shaved her hair into a buzzcut, dyeing it platinum and then bright pink. Along with her ever-changing hairstyles, she has an impressive and evolving tattoo collection, and, as it turns out, a sneaky body piercing as well.
To promote her upcoming YouTube documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil, Lovato shared a recent at-home photo spread, shot by photographer Angelo Kritikos. At first glance, the Instagram image just shows Lovato in full glam, styled in a pink and khaki-green plaid suit by Ralph & Russo. But eagle-eyed fans also caught the reflection of something metallic silver peeking under the jacket's lapel, questioning: Is that a nipple piercing?
A little digging confirms that this is the first time Lovato has subtly flashed the body piercing. The way she's positioned in the photo only shows a piercing on her left side, but given the hidden nature, there's no saying how long she's had it, whether or not both nipples are pierced, or if her jewelry of choice is a barbell or hoop. However, we know that so many celebs have pierced nipples — Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, and Bella Hadid among them — but of course, like Lovato, they decide when they want to flex them.