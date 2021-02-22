Princess Eugenie’s Padded Velvet Headband Is About To Sell Out

This weekend, Princess Eugenie made her first public appearance with husband Jack Brooksbank since giving birth to introduce their first child, son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. For the momentous occasion, Eugenie kept her look natural and neutral. However, her casual winter ensemble was punctuated by her hair accessory of choice: a golden topaz velvet padded headband by Jennifer Behr.
In three portraits snapped by Eugenie’s midwife and shared to Instagram, the couple revealed their son's full name for the first time. Baby August, born February 9, baby August is the ninth great-grandchild for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. Like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple appears to be raising their child without a title. "Thank you for so many wonderful messages," reads the photo gallery caption. "Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you."
Lately, it seems like everyone from fashion trendsetters and Instagram influencers to members of the royal family have been topping their hair with statement headbands like Eugenie's velvet pick. Knotted, plaid, studded with pearls, you name it, it's all coming back in a huge way — and Princess Eugenie proves that a designer band might be a worthwhile splurge if you're looking to add some pizazz to your neutral winter wardrobe or next Zoom call.
Given that Eugenie has taken to sharing her happy family news on Instagram, we're hoping we'll get to see even more frequent baby August updates in the future — and we'll certainly be tracking for hair accessory inspo.
