Princess Eugenie’s Padded Velvet Headband Is About To Sell Out

In three portraits snapped by Eugenie’s midwife and shared to Instagram, the couple revealed their son's full name for the first time. Baby August, born February 9, baby August is the ninth great-grandchild for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. Like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple appears to be raising their child without a title . "Thank you for so many wonderful messages," reads the photo gallery caption. "Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you."