But, let’s be honest, Kitty — with her signature “feminist” nameplate necklace, playful printed tops, and talent for accessorizing — has always been the high-key fashion icon of the Covey family. So obviously, the youngest sister declared that she will wear a tuxedo. Carson tailored a single-button pantsuit by Theory, and, in lieu of traditional neckwear, tied a thin ribbon around the collar of a pale blue Uniqlo shirt. “Which was a very 1920s thing to do,” explains Carson. “I was trying to incorporate all these levels, in the tiniest way even, of different periods for the girls to make them a little more eclectic.” Carson then gave Kitty’s silver glitter Kate Spade Keds additional flair with silk laces.