It’s Official: Here’s Footage Of Claudia Conway On The Next Season Of American Idol

Claudia Conway, the daughter of former senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, is returning to the spotlight in a big way. According to reports on Tuesday morning, the 16-year-old daughter of the former Trump adviser and anti-Trump attorney George Conway is set to appear on the upcoming season premiere of American Idol.
American Idol judge Katy Perry revealed several months ago on Instagram that Claudia would be appearing in the 19th season. But now, trailers show the teen activist standing before judges in the upcoming February 14 premiere episode. “Well, well, well, let the games begin, because Claudia just tried out for American Idol,” Perry said in her Instagram story.
Advertisement
In the posts advertising for the new season of American Idol that dropped this week, Claudia is seen strolling into her audition. “My parents are high profile political figures,” she says to the judges. "I'm very nervous but very excited." And, in her own Instagram video debuting the experience on the singing competition show, Claudia said: “Hey guys, I’m here at American Idol Confessional! I met Ryan Seacrest today and I have my audition soon, so stay tuned for that… very very nervous for that but very very excited.”
You heard that right. @claudiamconwayy is looking for a golden ticket 🤯🎤 Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol 🌟 pic.twitter.com/DyjZWk2w1r— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 9, 2021
According to the promo television spot, George and Kellyanne will also appear on the show as well to discuss their daughter. But the news of Claudia’s participation in American Idol comes just weeks after recent abuse allegations surfaced about Kellyanne. Although it appears her Idol stint was filmed in November 2020 before the family made headlines, Kellyanne has been a subject of concern among many after allegedly releasing topless photos of her daughter on a Twitter Fleet. This coincided with her daughter, Claudia, detailing stories of abuse she endured from her mother on Tiktok. Claudia's posts resulted in a public outcry, with many Tiktok fans and supporters attempting to get her help and calling Child Protective Services and the police to report Kellyanne.
At the end of January, Claudia briefly left Tiktok to take time and work on her relationship with her parents, according to her last posts. But even the year leading up to the allegations and the photo scandal were difficult for the Conway family. Claudia has openly disavowed Trump and her mother's ties to the former president, promoting more liberal beliefs and becoming known as an online activist. This allegedly resulted in Kellyanne leaving her job to focus on her family, as her daughter became more and more outspoken about the inner workings of both their home and the White House.
Currently, Kellyanne Conway is being investigated for sharing child pornography online. Though the former political advisor has since claimed that this was entirely accidental, allegations of emotional abuse and retaliation against her daughter are being factored in to the investigation.
At the time, Kellyanne commented on her daughter’s participation in the competition: “We are proud of Claudia for entering the arena and sharing her beautiful voice and inspirational message about mental health with others.”