Serena Williams Is The GOAT. Why Is That So Hard For Some People To Say?

Though Williams has long been a tennis style icon, she started playing in bodysuits after the birth of her daughter in 2017. She wears them to prevent blood clots, which almost killed her after she delivered her baby. By wearing a bodysuit on the court, though, she was breaking the norms of tennis, a highly traditional sport; when she first wore one, the French Tennis Federation called her outfit “disrespectful.” But Williams did not let the controversy distract her, nor did she back down, and instead offered a clear glimpse at the way that being the greatest transcends athletic performance and inhabits all parts of an athlete's lifestyle.