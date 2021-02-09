Serena Williams Is The GOAT. Why Is That So Hard For Some People To Say?

In some ways, it's understandable that the focus was on Brady on Sunday night. Football is, after all, the most popular sport in the U.S. and the Super Bowl has a much larger viewership than the Australian Open does; it's also difficult to compare an NFL quarterback to a professional tennis player. But if fans are going to continue to insist on identifying “the best ever,” overlooking Williams's numerous accolades is practically sacrilege. Her accomplishments on the court objectively speak for themselves. But in many ways, her outspokenness, boundary-breaking, and difference-making off-the-court are what truly set her apart.