During the set, Sullivan looked every bit a star as she sang her heart out as fireworks rocketed overhead. With the help of stylist Christine Nicholson , the singer debuted a Crystal-Stitched Corset Blazer Dress , matching pants, and $450 USD Crystal Hairpiece . All of the pieces were the work of the New York label Area, created by designers Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk . The design duo has made a name for themselves for creating couture-inspired looks topped off with extravagant accessories, most notably, exceptional headpieces.