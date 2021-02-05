How Rejina Pyo Changed Things Up

"People would message me after a show, asking when they could buy something they just saw, and I’d say, 'Ummm...not for another six months!' We’d be showing the spring/summer collection in September, right before a cold winter was coming and nobody could wear it. People aren’t actually interested in which season a piece is from, they just want a beautiful dress or skirt that fits into their wardrobe." On Thursday, Pyo released her SS21 collection just as we emerge from a cold and cruel January in lockdown, as we’re starting to look forward to the longer, warmer, and more hopeful days of spring. "It’s exciting to align the fashion calendar with women’s real lives, to be even more involved with them," she says. "I’m not saying we’ll never do a show again — I miss the excitement, curating the music and the venue; it’s such a special moment — but the purpose of a fashion show has changed hugely and, for now, we’re using this opportunity to do something else."