It’s the first week of February and the first week following our full moon in Leo, whose affect is sure to stay with us through the weeks leading up to our new moon in Aquarius on February 11th. While we ride the lunar waves, we’ll also be weathering a Mercury retrograde transit in Aquarius which is sure to fumble some bags and cross a few wires. Worry not, dear readers, because worrying will not serve you. Instead, get your planners out and double-check what needs checking. Mars continues tensions with Saturn and the Sun, so it’s good to err on the side of caution. We almost always know less than we think we do, and it never hurts to rein in our assumptions — not only about other people but about future possibilities available to us. Ask for clarifications, ask for extensions, ask the universe to grace you with your new favourite take out place, and reward yourself for all your hard work.
Horoscope
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here