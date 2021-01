What Will Happen With Far-Right Extremists After Trump? Experts Fear The Worst

Another factor at play is whether outgoing president Trump will have anything to say on the day or days leading up to the inauguration. According to NBC News, Trump is considering either announcing a 2024 run on Inauguration Day or days before, despite the fact that he was impeached just last week. Trump has also discussed holding a rally on Inauguration Day , reports The Daily Beast, which could quickly invite the same disastrous actions as the last time he spoke in front of thousands of devoted followers. On January 15, Reuters reported that Trump will attend an unprecedented farewell event at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, where Air Force One is kept. It is scheduled to take place during Biden’s swearing-in ceremony, though it's unclear whether Trump would make a speech, and sources stressed that the plan could change.