Zendaya’s GQ Cover Story Will Convince You To Jump On The Bucket Hat Trend

On the cover, the actress wore a floral-print button-down with gray trousers from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. She topped off the look with a gold, chenille bucket hat by Post Imperial . The hat appeared throughout the shoot, for which Zendaya posed on top of an SUV, lounged on the floor in head-to-toe Prada, and hung off the railing outside her dressing room. While posing in a Wales Bonner jacket and mint-colored Adidas Originals by Wales Bonner track shorts, Zendaya wore a black-and-white striped beanie by The Elder Statesman. The last photo from the shoot captured Zendaya on a golf cart in a Celine menswear ensemble by Hedi Slimane that included tiger-print shorts, a cut-off Hawaiian shirt , and a bleach-dyed bucket hat.