Sephora Just Announced A Huge After-Christmas Flash Sale

Before we bid good riddance to 2020, we have one more sale we need to shop: As part of Sephora's huge "Sephorathon" event, the beauty retailer is offering Beauty Insiders 20% off sale items now through January 1, with the promo code "MAJORSALE."
The offer includes 450 beauty products across the entire Sephora Canada website. Essentially, everything that's already marked sale is now even more on sale. So, if you were given a Sephora gift card for the holidays, now would be the time to really make it count. Just make sure that if you're shopping online, you're logged into your Beauty Insider account so you can redeem the extra 20% off.
We've already been eyeing the sale and have our sights set on some major deals. Among the expansive list of sale items are a number of gift sets, hair tools, and skin-care finds. The biggest bang for your buck includes up to 50% off top-selling brands like Too Faced, Fenty Beauty, and Glamglow.
For example, there's Too Face's trio of Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumpers — which is only $16 right now. If your at-home facial supplies have been depleted this stay-at-home season, you might want to consider restocking. Loads of sheet masks are included in this sale, as well as scrubs and treatments from Glamglow, like their Flashmud brightening treatment and Glowstarter Mega-illuminating moisturizer. Also, Sephora Collection sheet masks are only $5 right now. Seriously, who said the most wonderful time of the year was over?
Just remember to act fast, because this sale on sale ends on New Years Day.
