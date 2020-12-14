The New Moon Solar Eclipse Is Telling Us To Listen First, Act Later

New moons signal new beginnings. But December 14's new moon, which occurs in the sign of Sagittarius, is especially powerful. It will be met with a total solar eclipse at around 11 a.m. EST, and it's ushering in big, big changes for our future.
A total solar eclipse is what happens when the new moon passes directly between the sun and the Earth, blocking out the sun's light completely. "The energies of this eclipse will be expansive and stimulating, and we will be pulled to try something different and adventurous," says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com. "In astrology, a solar eclipse can be something of a turning point — decisions made at this point can have long lasting implications in the future."
This eclipse will trigger the South Node of Destiny, which is currently residing in Sagittarius, according to Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com. "It means something is coming to an end in order to make room for something new to emerge," she says. "So without sugarcoating it, this aspect speaks to the possibility of a goodbye and even a loss for some of us."
Of course collectively, we're saying goodbye to 2020, a year during which so many of us have experienced some kind of loss — of a job, a loved one, a sense of security. This period may bring up some emotions around those specific losses, so take this week to practice some extra self-care and make sure you're allowing yourself the space to process the past several months. While we may be ready for a new beginning, we can't really move forward without reflecting on the past year, and that can be tough.
As you think about heading into 2021, take this new moon and total solar eclipse as a time to manifest what themes you want to bring into the New Year. But prepare yourself — this lunar energy is strong, and it may bring up some passionate emotions.
"The solar eclipse will align with Mercury and the South Node, square Neptune, and get a soft push from Mars," explains astrologer Lisa Stardust. "It’s going to be an emotional roller coaster, as our fears come out to play." Stardust suggests taking your time before making any decisions or major moves this week to prevent misunderstandings — our judgment may be clouded right now, and no one wants to end the year on a sour note.
Montúfar agrees, and emphasizes that it's a great time to listen to what the universe is telling you, but not a great time to act on what we learn. "During this time, the sun, the moon, and Mercury will be forming a trine with Mars in Aries, amplifying the fiery element of this lunation," she explains. "It’s very likely that surrounding the days of this eclipse, we will be receiving a message. But we must not be so quick to act or react, as this is not a good time for making any big changes."
The square this solar eclipse forms with Neptune carries a mysterious, secretive air. Montúfar says this hints that things might not be the way they appear, or that we're not getting the full story — another reason it's smart to be cautious. "Regardless of the deep need we'll feel take action, we must try to wait for the rest of the story to unfold," she stresses. For example, if you've noticed your SO has been acting spacey or suspicious, sit back and observe or ask a few key questions rather than confronting them. Take things easy, and approach every situation from all angles to be on the safe side.
There's some uplifting news, too. Montúfar says that Jupiter, the ruler of this lunation, is really well-positioned. "It receives a beautiful sextile from Venus in Scorpio just days before leaving Capricorn for good," she explains. "So even if it doesn’t seem like it at first, this powerful finale can not only end up benefiting us — it also offers a glimpse at what 2021 has in store for us."
Once we get through the clouded confusion, this new moon and total solar eclipse's powerful energies are shepherding us right into the new year with style and grace. If all goes well, we could be gearing up for a positive start to 2021.